Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 9,844 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BCO opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.