Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.78 billion and the highest is $6.37 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $24.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $25.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $26.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Cummins stock opened at $237.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.58. Cummins has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

