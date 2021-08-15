Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

CTOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

