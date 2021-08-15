cVault.finance (CORE) Market Cap Tops $72.07 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $7,207.39 or 0.15601984 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $72.07 million and $70,213.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00857883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00106806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044214 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

