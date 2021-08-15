CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.75 price target on CVE:NXR.UN and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get CVE:NXR.UN alerts:

CVE:NXR.UN stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. CVE:NXR.UN has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CVE:NXR.UN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVE:NXR.UN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.