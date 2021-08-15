CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.15.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $157.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.51. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

