Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Short Interest Up 151.6% in July

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,076,900 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the July 15th total of 428,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Cybin stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLXPF shares. Aegis started coverage on Cybin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cybin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

