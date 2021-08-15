CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 175.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 634,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,451. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $250.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.