Cyren (CYRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Cyren to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

Get Cyren alerts:

Shares of Cyren stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Cyren has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66.

In other Cyren news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $49,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.