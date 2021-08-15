Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post $5.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 million and the highest is $8.00 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $41.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $23.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.51 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $81.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,580 shares of company stock worth $1,618,395 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $2,414,000.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

