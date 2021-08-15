D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 172,538 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synlogic were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter worth $5,331,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter worth $5,343,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter worth $365,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 227.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synlogic alerts:

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.82 on Friday. Synlogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $147.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Synlogic Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.