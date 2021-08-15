D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,203 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fluent were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLNT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 81,978 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLNT. TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.