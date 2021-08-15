D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,205 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 360.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.92 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

