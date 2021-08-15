D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,087,000 after acquiring an additional 769,984 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,244,000 after acquiring an additional 330,629 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after acquiring an additional 439,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.