D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 172,538 Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 172,538 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synlogic were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SYBX opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55. Synlogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $147.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYBX. Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

