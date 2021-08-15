DAEX Hits 1-Day Volume of $43,175.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $43,175.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.50 or 0.00873215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00105624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043770 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

