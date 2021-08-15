Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) & Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Financial Review

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and Kuehne + Nagel International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dai Nippon Printing $12.60 billion 0.58 $235.83 million N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International $21.74 billion 1.90 $840.48 million $1.40 49.16

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Dai Nippon Printing.

Risk & Volatility

Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dai Nippon Printing and Kuehne + Nagel International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kuehne + Nagel International 6 7 1 0 1.64

Profitability

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and Kuehne + Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dai Nippon Printing 2.41% 4.11% 2.45% Kuehne + Nagel International 4.92% 43.81% 10.95%

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats Dai Nippon Printing on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution. The Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment offers packaging materials, interior and exterior construction materials, photographic materials, and industrial supplies. The Electronics segment handles precision electronic components and other products. The Beverages segment produces and sells carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. The company was founded on October 9, 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation; door-to-door services; and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.