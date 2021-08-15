Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 178.0% in July

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNKEY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

DNKEY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.13. 16,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.12%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

