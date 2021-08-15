Databroker (DTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $335.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.17 or 0.00861896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00108207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044741 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

