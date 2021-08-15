DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

