DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 446 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 446 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 20.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 44,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,839,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $477.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

