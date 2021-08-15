DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.80. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. Equities analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XXII. Cowen began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.