DeepOnion Tops 24-Hour Volume of $735.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $735.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001167 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037012 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00036831 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,544,778 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

