Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Shares of DE opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.52. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $188.43 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

