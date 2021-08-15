DeGate (DG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,685.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $23.96 million and approximately $19,685.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00132051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00153982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,936.97 or 0.99838619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00877705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.79 or 0.07078244 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

