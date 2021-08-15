Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €162.89 ($191.64).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion and a PE ratio of -16.56. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

