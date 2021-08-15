Desjardins Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bsr Reit in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The company had revenue of C$34.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.