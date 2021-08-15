Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.63).

DTE stock opened at €18.55 ($21.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.82. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

