Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.