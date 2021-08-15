DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 143.5% in July

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS DDCCF opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

