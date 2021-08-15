Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) PT Lowered to $35.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRNA. Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Shares of DRNA opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $922,610.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,432 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

