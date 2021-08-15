DIGG (DIGG) Trading 6.1% Higher This Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, DIGG has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $63,891.67 or 1.38950482 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $29.64 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00128613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00153817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,877.83 or 0.99774289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00876775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.78 or 0.06995805 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 464 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

