Dimecoin Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $266.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001090 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00096121 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

