Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

