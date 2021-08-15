Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Discovery by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

