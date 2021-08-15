Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$90.00 to C$100.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Docebo traded as high as C$88.62 and last traded at C$88.23, with a volume of 140699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.72.

DCBO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (down previously from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.30.

Get Docebo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$76.06.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.