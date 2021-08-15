DODO (DODO) Market Cap Achieves $178.88 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, DODO has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00003502 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $178.88 million and approximately $74.73 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00857454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00107216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044310 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.