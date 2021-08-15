DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.26.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

