Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Dorman Products by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.