Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DORM opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.16. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

