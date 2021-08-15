Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEI opened at $32.10 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

