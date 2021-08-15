Downer EDI Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:DOW)

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.36.

Get Downer EDI alerts:

About Downer EDI

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment provides road network management; routine road maintenance; asset management systems; spray sealing; asphalt laying; and manufacture and supply of bitumen-based products and asphalt products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Downer EDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downer EDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.