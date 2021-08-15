DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells $35,448,600.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,967,316.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00.

Shares of DKNG opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

