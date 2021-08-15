Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

TSE:DRM opened at C$26.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -39.66. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of C$17.52 and a 52 week high of C$27.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.98%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.