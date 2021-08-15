DSLA Protocol Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $44.61 million and $2.25 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.02 or 0.00879980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00106873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043993 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,598,559,154 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

