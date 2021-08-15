Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 232.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in IDEX by 30.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth $65,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

NYSE:IEX opened at $223.99 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.82.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.