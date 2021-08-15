Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $238.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.98. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,130 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

