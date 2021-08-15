Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $543,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,768 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.82 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

