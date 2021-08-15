Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,361 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 439.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.8% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $515.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $517.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

