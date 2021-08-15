Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $76.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

